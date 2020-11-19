What Is “The Great Reset”?

The Internet sure has been buzzing about “the Great Reset” lately. That term has been trending on Facebook and Twitter, and the New York Times even published an article dismissing it as a “conspiracy theory”. But it is definitely no conspiracy theory. I was determined to get to the bottom of this whole thing, and I am going to share the facts that the New York Times either could not find or refused to share. It turns out that “the Great Reset” is actually an initiative that was started by the World Economic Forum that is designed to get “global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis”. The following comes directly from the official website of the World Economic Forum…

There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset initiative.

So the New York Times put out fake news when they told all of us that “the Great Reset” is just a “conspiracy theory”, and they owe all of us a major apology.

According to the World Economic Forum, “the Great Reset” is a “unique window of opportunity” for global leaders to shape “the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons”…

As we enter a unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will offer insights to help inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons. Drawing from the vision and vast expertise of the leaders engaged across the Forum’s communities, the Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being.

In other words, “the Great Reset” is essentially just an updated blueprint for a New World Order.

The man behind “the Great Reset” is named Klaus Schwab. He is the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, and elsewhere on the official site of the WEF there is an article by Schwab entitled “Now is the time for a ‘great reset'”. The following is an excerpt from that article…

To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a “Great Reset” of capitalism.

He is very open about the fact that he wants to “revamp all aspects of our societies and economies”. That means that all aspects of human activity would fall under his plan.

But in particular, he very much wants a “Great Reset” of capitalism.

That definitely sets off alarm bells. When people start talking about dramatic changes to capitalism, usually what they mean is that we should move even more in the direction of socialism.

According to Schwab, there are three main components to “the Great Reset”. The first involves reforming our economic systems so that they will “promote more equitable outcomes”…

Moreover, governments should implement long-overdue reforms that promote more equitable outcomes. Depending on the country, these may include changes to wealth taxes, the withdrawal of fossil-fuel subsidies, and new rules governing intellectual property, trade, and competition.

Unfortunately, I think that he means the exact same thing that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez means when she talks about “more equitable outcomes”.

Secondly, Schwab says that one of the main components of “the Great Reset” would involve massive government investments in “green” urban infrastructure and other similar projects…

The second component of a Great Reset agenda would ensure that investments advance shared goals, such as equality and sustainability. Here, the large-scale spending programs that many governments are implementing represent a major opportunity for progress. The European Commission, for one, has unveiled plans for a €750 billion ($826 billion) recovery fund. The US, China, and Japan also have ambitious economic-stimulus plans. Rather than using these funds, as well as investments from private entities and pension funds, to fill cracks in the old system, we should use them to create a new one that is more resilient, equitable, and sustainable in the long run. This means, for example, building “green” urban infrastructure and creating incentives for industries to improve their track record on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics.

Doesn’t that sound a whole lot like the “Green New Deal” that many on the left have been pushing here in the United States?

Thirdly, Schwab envisions applying the “innovations” that we have witnessed during the COVID pandemic as a model for “every sector” of society…

The third and final priority of a Great Reset agenda is to harness the innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to support the public good, especially by addressing health and social challenges. During the COVID-19 crisis, companies, universities, and others have joined forces to develop diagnostics, therapeutics, and possible vaccines; establish testing centers; create mechanisms for tracing infections; and deliver telemedicine. Imagine what could be possible if similar concerted efforts were made in every sector.

In other words, Schwab thinks that the global response to the COVID pandemic can be a blueprint for governing every area of our lives moving forward.

Doesn’t that sound just wonderful?

Of course in order for the globalists to get the United States on board with this “Great Reset”, they will need to get Donald Trump out of the way first, and they think that they are very close to achieving that goal.

The globalists envision a “sustainable” future in which all forms of human activity are very closely monitored and controlled for “the good of the planet”. They are entirely convinced that a global system in which all the nations of the world are increasingly integrated is what is best for humanity, but those of us that are resisting the globalists understand that a one world system will inevitably evolve into a complete and utter global nightmare.

Globalist publications such as the New York Times will continue to try to convince all of us that plans such as “the Great Reset” do not even exist, even as globalist organizations such as the World Economic Forum are publicly announcing their plans right out in the open.

In times like these, it is absolutely imperative to think for yourself, because deception is everywhere and those that tell the truth are often greatly ridiculed.

